Germany decided to confiscate goods from incoming Russians, there will be no exceptions

Germany promised to confiscate any sanctioned goods from incoming Russians. About it writes RBC with reference to the response of German customs to a request from a Russian citizen.

Customs will not make an exception for personal items such as smartphones or laptops. They may be confiscated, including for processing.

“Checks at customs points aimed at enforcing the embargo are carried out with a risk-based approach,” the customs response said.

Earlier it became known that Finland did not want to implement the recommendations of the European Commission to ban cars with Russian license plates from entering the country. They assured that they would not confiscate cars.