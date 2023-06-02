Deutsche Wellei

Group used distressed companies, front companies and oranges to improperly pocket 3 million euros in government aid during the pandemic. Penalties reach 10 years in prison. A court in Hamburg, in northern Germany, sentenced this Thursday (01/06) five people to sentences of up to 10 prison terms for fraud during the covid-19 pandemic. The four men and one woman wrongfully received three million euros (R$16 million) in emergency aid from the government.

“An almost perfect crime,” said the judge as he handed down the sentences.

From April to October 2021, the accused bought companies in financial difficulties or as a front and improperly requested emergency aid 80 times. To cover their tracks, they used oranges as supposed managing directors.

According to the indictment, the group requested 12.5 million euros in aid – the equivalent of around R$67.4 million. After having already received three million euros, they entered the radar of investigators, who tapped their phones and collected evidence of fraud.

The head of the gang, a 34-year-old man, was sentenced to ten years in prison. The second highest sentence, eight years in prison, was handed down to a 48-year-old accountant who filled out the applications. Two other men received sentences of seven and five years in prison.

The gang leader’s wife was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence for complicity and must perform 100 hours of community service. She was the only one to tell the court that she felt ashamed of having used the pandemic for her own enrichment.

