The death of a 20-year-old employee at a service station in Germany, murdered this Saturday by a customer who had been refused to charge for his purchases for not wearing a mask, sparked strong reactions in the Central European country.

The 49-year-old alleged killer from Idar-Oberstein (west) is provisionally arrested, the local Rhineland-Palatinate police announced in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The employee of this gas station, a student, refused to serve the customer, who wanted to buy a pack of beers, since he was not wearing a hygienic mask.

Angry, the 49-year-old man left, leaving the beers on the counter. But, he returned an hour and a half later wearing a mask this time, but he took it off to provoke a reaction from the cashier.

After being asked again to wear his mask correctly, the customer pulled a revolver from his pocket and shot the student, who died instantly, police said.

The suspect showed up the next day at the police station.

The defendant told the agents that he felt “cornered” by the measures aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, which he perceived as a “growing violation of his rights” and that he had not seen “another way out”, said the Monday the prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann.

Investigators searched his apartment where they found the murder weapon, as well as other firearms and ammunition.

The mayor of Idar-Oberstein, Frank Frühauf, lamented this “terrible” act, while residents placed flowers and candles in front of the gas station.

Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner, from Merkel’s conservative CDU party in the region, was shocked by the murder.

Katrin Göring-Eckardt, an environmental leader, tweeted, for her part, that she was “deeply moved” by the death of the young man, about whom she said is “the cruel result of hatred.”

The police did not specify if the man is part of the “Querdenker” (Free Thinkers) movement, which has become the main critical voice against the health restrictions imposed in Germany.

Germany’s national intelligence services announced in April that they were monitoring members of the Querdenker, on suspicion of links to right-wing extremism.

Grb