Under the agreement, the German energy company will receive 2.25 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from the first phase of the Sempra project, which is currently being developed.

Germany is struggling to find alternatives to the Russian gas on which it relied mainly, and it imported it at a low cost through pipelines, while it is now turning to liquefied natural gas as an alternative after stopping Russian supplies due to the Ukrainian war.

And in the middle of this month, Germany inaugurated the first floating unit to receive liquefied gas, with the aim of avoiding shortages and abandoning Russian shipments that were stopped by the war in Ukraine. A special project of the French group “Total Energy” is also expected to be launched soon in Lubmin, in northern Germany.

These facilities will provide a third of the country’s gas needs, i.e. thirty billion cubic meters of gas annually, thus avoiding at the present time the massive fuel shortage crisis that it feared until a few months ago.

Five more floating stations will be established during the current year, after construction works that took place thanks to the billions of euros allocated by Berlin for this purpose.

Floating LNG terminals allow natural gas to be imported by sea in liquid form, in order to convert it back to its gaseous state before pumping it into the internal gas network.

Unlike other European countries, Germany did not have a terminal of this kind on its soil and preferred the least expensive source, which was the Russian pipelines, on which it relied for 55 percent of its imports.