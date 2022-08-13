DWN: Qatar supplies gas to Italy instead of Germany after Minister Habek’s visit

The failure of the visit of German Economy Minister Robert Habek to Qatar led to the fact that this country supplies gas to Italy instead of Germany. Reports about it Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten.

As the newspaper notes, several months have passed since the start of negotiations, but the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German terminals has not yet begun. At the same time, tankers from Qatar arrive in Italy, which is confirmed by the statements of the oil and gas company Eni. They noted that Italy was able to replace 20 billion cubic meters of natural gas supplied from Russia.

In March, Germany said it had entered into a long-term agreement with Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG). Robert Habek noted that the deal would “open doors” for the country’s economy, as it would reduce dependence on imported Russian gas. However, already in May, it was reported that Germany and Qatar had encountered difficulties during the negotiations.