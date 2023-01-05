The German government took note of the ceasefire in Ukraine for Christmas

The German government commented on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease fire along the entire line of contact in the special military operation zone (SVO) on Christmas Day. This is reported TASS.

A representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers said that Berlin “took note” of this decision.

He also stressed that Germany supports any decision on a ceasefire, as this allows saving human lives, but Berlin insists on the complete unilateral withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.

Putin decided on a ceasefire for Christmas earlier than January 5. The ceasefire will be in effect from 12:00 January 6 to 24:00 January 7 (Moscow time). It is noted that this decision was made after a request from Patriarch Kirill, who called for a ceasefire so that believers could safely visit churches on Christmas.