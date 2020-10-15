Servicing of aircraft belonging to Lufthansa Technik customers based in Hamburg is carried out according to the schedule. The official representative of the company Wolfgang Reinert said this in a conversation with Deutsche Welle, commenting on the information about the refusal of workers to service the plane of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The refusal of Lufthansa Technik employees was reported by Nasha Niva on Wednesday, October 14. According to him, after the Boeing 737 with registration number EW-001PA landed at Fuhlsbuettel airport, the union issued a statement that the plane belongs to “the very same Lukashenka who gave the order to shoot at demonstrators in Belarus.”

The leaflet also contained demands for Lukashenka’s resignation, holding “real democratic elections”, releasing political prisoners and restoring those who lost their jobs. The company’s activists recalled a similar situation that arose 31 years ago, when workers refused to service the liner of Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu.

On August 9, immediately after the start of the protest actions in Belarus, it was reported that Lukashenka’s presidential plane took off from Minsk towards Turkey. Before that, the sappers checked all the overpasses adjacent to the Minsk airport, and the crew mobilized.

In Belarus, mass protests have been going on for two months over the official results of the presidential elections. The demonstrators demand Lukashenka’s resignation and a new and fair vote.