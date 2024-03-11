The German Cabinet of Ministers: Berlin's position on the transfer of Taurus to Kyiv has not changed because of London

Germany's position on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine has not changed after London's proposal. This was stated by the press secretary of the German Cabinet of Ministers, reports RIA News.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock supported British Foreign Minister David Cameron's idea of ​​a “circular exchange” of weapons to provide Kyiv with cruise missiles. The scheme would be an “option” for Berlin, she said.