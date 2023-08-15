Bild: German Finance Ministry reacted with understanding to Kyiv’s demand for the supply of Taurus

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner commented on Ukraine’s demands for the supply of Taurus cruise missiles. His words are quoted by the publication Bild.

He stressed that he was sympathetic to Kyiv’s calls to send rockets to him. “However, the necessary procedural steps must be taken into account,” Lindner said. He added that this should be done as soon as possible.

Earlier, the head of the German Finance Ministry said that the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine is possible only if three conditions are met. In particular, he clarified, Germany needs to coordinate this step with the allies. In addition, the country must maintain its defense capabilities and not become a party to the conflict, the minister added.