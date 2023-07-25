The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup has already begun and soccer fans in the Colombian country saw the debut of the Selection of Colombia at the event held in Australia and New Zealand. The Cafetero team defeated the team of South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney) by a score of 2-0.
More news about the Women’s Soccer World Cup:
The goals were the work of Cata Usme, who scored from the penalty spot at minute 30, while at minute 39, Linda Caicedo took a shot from outside the area to fold the hands of goalkeeper Yoon, who made the mistake in the match. We review the preview of the next meeting, against Germany.
In which stadium is the Germany-Colombia game played?
Date: Sunday July 30
Location: Sydney, Australia
Stadium: aussie stadium
Schedule: 06:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 05:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 04:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you see the Germany-Colombia?
By television they will be able to be tuned through DSports on channels 610 and 1610, and streaming through the platform DG.
What is the latest news from Germany?
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team comes from winning, thrashing and enjoying their debut against Morocco: it was 6-0, with a brace from captain Alexandra Popp. She had no players injured or suspended.
What are the latest news from Colombia?
The only change from the XI that started in the win over South Korea is likely to be the entry of Diana Ospina to replace captain Daniela Montoya, who withdrew with an ailment. She will also wait for her until the last minute.
possible alignments
Germany: Frohms; Huth, Hendrich, Doorsoun, Rauch; Dabritz, Leupolz, Magull; Buhl, Popp and Brand
Colombia: Pérez, C. Arias, D. Árias, Carabalí, Vanegas, Bedoya, Ospina, Usme, Santos, Caicedo, Ramírez
Forecast
It will be a very tight game, where Germany will take advantage and then keep it. 1 to 0, with a goal from Brand.
#GermanyColombia #Womens #World #Cup #watch #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply