Germany coach Wagner storms into referee’s room after defeat to Spain

Sandro Wagner, assistant to Germany head coach Julian Naggelsmann, stormed into the referee’s room after the quarter-final match of Euro 2024, in which the Germans suffered a defeat to Spain, reports Picture.

The specialist loudly swore at the match’s referee Anthony Taylor. It is alleged that the German team’s coach insulted the Englishman.

Wagner was displeased by an episode in the first overtime, when Taylor did not award a penalty against the Spanish national team after the ball hit the hand of the team’s defender Marc Cucurella. Naggelsman also criticized this decision after the match.

Germany lost to Spain on July 5. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, and the Spanish scored the decisive goal at the end of the second overtime.