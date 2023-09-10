Flick said in a statement to the German channel “RTL” after the match that took place on Saturday, that he believes he is the right man for this position, “even if it is difficult to see that.”

He added: “I cannot predict what will happen. For my part, with the technical staff, I think we are trying everything to prepare this team. I find that we are doing it well and I believe that I am the right coach.”

Flick, who took over as coach of the national team in the summer of 2021, succeeding Joachim Loew, who spent 15 years at the helm of the national team and led it to the 2014 World Cup title, continued: “First of all, we are very disappointed. We do not currently have the necessary means to overcome a very cohesive defense line.”

He continued: “We received a painful blow. We have to stand up and try to show a different face on the field against France,” referring to the friendly match scheduled between them on Tuesday in Dortmund.

This is the fourth loss for the German national team in its last five matches, and its coach, Flick, is threatened with dismissal more than ever, after this negative series and exclusion from the first round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.