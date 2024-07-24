Germany’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday (24) the closure of the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) and sub-organizations across the country, considering them to be “extremist” and supporters of terrorism.

According to the German government, they “pursue unconstitutional goals” and allegedly support terrorist groups such as the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah and Hamas.

“Today we are banning the Islamic Center Hamburg, which propagates a totalitarian Islamic ideology in Germany. This radical Islamic ideology is directed against human dignity, women’s rights, an independent judiciary and our democratic state,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

“In addition, the Islamic Center Hamburg and sub-organizations support Hezbollah terrorists and spread aggressive anti-Semitism,” he added.

Security forces are searching 53 properties in eight federal states (Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria) and confiscating assets, the ministry said.

In the searches, German authorities seized a large number of printed documents, computer devices, two vehicles, an estimated amount of cash worth 100,000 euros, books and documents related to Hezbollah and Hamas, two organizations banned in Germany, according to the ministry.

More than 500 federal and Hamburg city-state police officers took part in the operation against the IZH and sub-organizations, with support from Islam experts from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the German name for the Interior Ministry’s intelligence services.

On November 16, 2023, 55 properties in seven states were searched and evidence seized, which was analyzed and “corroborated suspicions to such an extent that IZH and sub-organizations are now banned.”

The German Interior Ministry claims that the Hamburg Islamic Center, a nationwide association, has goals and activities that are directed against the constitutional order of the Basic Law and against the idea of ​​international understanding and, furthermore, promotes activities outside Germany “whose goals or means are incompatible with the fundamental values ​​of a state order that respects human dignity.”

According to the German Interior Ministry, as a “direct representative of the Iranian supreme leader”, the IZH disseminates the ideology of the so-called “Islamic revolution” in Germany “in an aggressive and militant manner, and also wants to put it into practice”.

“Instead of a society based on the liberal-democratic basic order protected by the Basic Law, the Islamic Center Hamburg and its sub-organizations promote the establishment of an authoritarian-theocratic regime. The IZH also spreads aggressive anti-Semitism among its followers. In addition, it supports the terrorist organization Hezbollah, whose activity is prohibited in the Federal Republic of Germany,” the Interior Ministry emphasized.

According to Faeser, the banned center “acts in an extremely conspiratorial manner” because to the outside world “it wants to give the impression that it is a tolerant and purely religious organization, without any political agenda or affiliation.”

The banned IZH sub-organizations are the Islamic Academy of Germany, the Association of Promoters of an Islamic-Iranian Mosque in Hamburg, the Islamic Culture Center in Frankfurt, the Islamic Association of Bavaria in Munich and the Islamic Center Berlin.

Faeser wanted to make it clear that Germany does not act “against a religion”, but “makes a clear distinction between the Muslims” living in the country.