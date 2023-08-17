An arrest warrant shows that the ex-commando who invited Malsack-Winkemann to the Bundestag had built up huge stocks of ammunition and considerable amounts of rope to tie up the hostage members of the government.

In addition to the chancellor, all ministers present should also be gagged, the daily newspaper reports Image based on anonymous sources within the walls of the Bundestag. The kidnappers hoped to broadcast the kidnapping live on German television.

Investigators suspect that at least sixteen armed robbers should have carried out the storming of the Bundestag. According to experts, they were inspired by the attack on the Capitol in Washington, roughly a year earlier. Former parliamentarian Malsack-Winkemann reportedly passed on the Bundestag’s schedule of plenary session weeks to the thugs via a secret Telegram group.