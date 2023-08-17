The intended kidnapping of the German government turned out to be more concrete than previously assumed. A far-right gang led by Reichsbürger Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss reportedly received a tour of the German Bundestag from an AfD member.
More than eight months after the controversial arrest of Heinrich XIII Reuss, more and more details are leaking out about how the ‘terror prince’ and other Reichsbürger wanted to overthrow the German federal government. An arrest warrant and reports in German media now indicate that plans for a coup were more advanced than previously believed.
According to the Bundesgerichtshof, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, the judge who was a member of the AfD faction between 2017 and 2021, was pivotal in this. Malsack-Winkemann is said to have shown three suspects of the foiled coup attempt around the Reichstag building. That happened several months before the German authorities dismantled the covert operation. This is evident from information from the highest German court, about which weekly newspaper The Mirror message. During the tour, an ex-commando made video recordings of an underground entrance to the building and the plenary hall, detectives found out. It is the place where the country’s most important politicians meet every week.
Bloodshed
In December last year, the German police raided Prince Reuss and twenty-four other Reichsbürger in several places. The far-right group wanted to storm the German parliament and overthrow the democratically elected government, if necessary by bloodshed. The 71-year-old Prince Reuss, active as a broker in the business city of Frankfurt until his arrest, saw himself as Germany’s new head of state. With her experience as a judge in Berlin, Malsack-Winkemann (59) had to take charge of the Justice Department.
The Reichsbürger movement in Germany has been closely monitored by the German security services for several years. Part of this anything but coherent group is labeled as dangerous to the state. The right-wing extremists find common ground in their aversion to the German constitutional state. They share the wildest conspiracy theories, in which anti-Semitism plays a leading role, and the desire for the return of the empire that existed until 1918.
All ministers present gagged
An arrest warrant shows that the ex-commando who invited Malsack-Winkemann to the Bundestag had built up huge stocks of ammunition and considerable amounts of rope to tie up the hostage members of the government.
In addition to the chancellor, all ministers present should also be gagged, the daily newspaper reports Image based on anonymous sources within the walls of the Bundestag. The kidnappers hoped to broadcast the kidnapping live on German television.
Investigators suspect that at least sixteen armed robbers should have carried out the storming of the Bundestag. According to experts, they were inspired by the attack on the Capitol in Washington, roughly a year earlier. Former parliamentarian Malsack-Winkemann reportedly passed on the Bundestag’s schedule of plenary session weeks to the thugs via a secret Telegram group.
Abandoned firing range
The men would have practiced several times at an abandoned shooting range of the Bundeswehr in preparation for the coup. They also regularly met at hunting lodge Waidmannsheil in the state of Thuringia, the gigantic estate of Henry XIII in eastern Germany. Behind the lock, the ‘coup prince’ had a huge, golden pyramid built in 2021 without a permit. The gilded structure, about ten by ten meters, should protect him against radioactive signals. His fear of being overheard turned out to be life-size.
In Germany, eight months after the arrest of the Reichsbürger, there is mainly amazement about the ease with which the right-wing extremists were able to obtain weapons. Nancy Faeser, the minister of the interior, is pushing for a tightening of the German gun law, the SPD member told Image.
