Flights at Berlin Airport have resumed after almost two hours of interruption due to the irruption of eco-activists on the slopes. The Last Generation protest was broadcast live on Twitter, showing some activists glued to the ground and others cycling around the runways of BER airport, while banners with environmental slogans were raised. The eco-activists entered the trails in two places, north and south, during the afternoon, cutting the fence. Each group, according to the police, numbered several people. The protest lasted almost two hours and flights resumed normally at 18.15.

Last Generation activists have been the protagonists of various protests in Berlin in recent weeks, including several roadblocks. According to Transport Minister Volker Wissing, these are increasingly “unscrupulous” protests whose behavior cannot be accepted.