The Bundeswehr Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology has labeled the analyzes of Alexei Navalny. This was reported by “Novaya Gazeta” on the subject of the official consultant of the German Medical and Sanitary Service.

“Extra info on the analysis outcomes might enable conclusions to be drawn concerning the particular expertise and information of the Bundeswehr in relation to the substances involved,” he defined. The spokesman famous that for safety causes the German facet considers it unacceptable to switch this info to the Russian authorities.

On September 5, the Nationwide Medical Chamber of Russia requested its German colleagues to switch the outcomes of Navalny’s laboratory checks to her and create a joint group on this example. The German Medical Chamber replied that the examination of the affected person can solely be carried out with the permission of his kin.

Alexey Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in Omsk. On the morning of August 22, he was transferred to the German clinic Charite. After examinations, German docs got here to the conclusion that the oppositionist had been poisoned. In Russia, they didn’t agree with this conclusion, insisting that his being in a coma is because of pure causes.