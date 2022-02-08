BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has chosen the head of Greenpeace International, American Jennifer Morgan, to be her special envoy for international climate policy, government sources said on Tuesday.

Baerbock of the German ecologist Greens party will introduce Morgan to the media on Wednesday after his appointment has been approved by the cabinet, the sources told Reuters, confirming a report in Der Spiegel magazine.

International climate policy was transferred from the Ministry of the Environment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the new German ruling coalition, formed by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals of the Free Democratic Party. The government took office in December.

Morgan has been head of Greenpeace International since 2016. His main task in his new role will be preparing for the annual global climate conferences.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket)

