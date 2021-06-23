UEFA sent the “wrong message” by rejecting a Munich stadium to be lit up in rainbow colors, protesting Hungary’s policies against sexual minorities, the German foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“It’s true, a soccer field has nothing to do with politics. It’s about people, about equality, about tolerance. And that is why UEFA has sent the wrong message, “Heiko Maas said on Twitter, encouraging the display of these colors” in the stadium and outside it “on Wednesday during the Eurocup match between Germany-Hungary.

By denying the city of Munich its request to illuminate its stadium with rainbow colors, UEFA sparked criticism and sparked a solidarity movement in Germany ahead of Wednesday’s game (9:00 pm) which is announced tense.

In reaction, the mayor of the great southern German city, Dieter Reiter, announced that several emblematic places of the city will wear the symbolic colors this Wednesday, including a tower and a wind turbine visible from the stadium.

Accept the decision



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday asked the German government to accept UEFA’s decision to ban the lighting of the stadium. “Whether the stadium in Munich or any other European state is illuminated with the colors of the rainbow is not a state decision,” Orban said in statements to the DPA news agency. Thus, he has pointed out that these colors are also part of the “street image” of Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

The prime minister has argued that “in communist Hungary homosexuals were persecuted.” “Now, the State not only guarantees the rights of homosexuals but also actively protects them”, he stated before emphasizing that “the freedom of the individual is the greatest good.” In this sense, he has pointed out that each person must “unquestionably” freely choose their path in life, but has clarified that “the education of children must be done at home.”

Before the match, the organizers of the Munich Pride Day marches, in collaboration with Amnesty International, plan to distribute 11,000 rainbow flags to spectators (only 14,000 will be occupied, within the framework of covid-19 restrictions). The atmosphere could heat up with the Hungarian fans. The ‘Carpathian Brigade’, a group of ultras recognizable by their black T-shirts, intend to disembark “by the thousands” in Munich, according to their Facebook page.