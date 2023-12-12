Among the accused, 26 people face charges of belonging to an extremist network linked to Prince Heinrich

The prosecution stated in a statement regarding the group called “Reichberger” or “Citizens of the Reich” that “there are strong suspicions towards the accused of membership in a terrorist organization, as well as the preparation of treasonous plans” for the state.

Given the size of the organization and the level of the supposed extremely complex scheme, the defendants will appear before three higher regional courts in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

The defendants were arrested during raids across Germany last December, in a case that captured international media attention and sparked a widespread local debate about how to curb the extreme right, whose popularity and presence in the country is increasing.

According to Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank at the time, Reichberger established a “council” to take over power after the coup, as well as a “military wing to build a new German army.”

The group planned to appoint Heinrich XIII, one of the defendants, as the new leader of Germany after the coup.

Brigitte Malsack-Vinkmann, a former member of parliament for the Alternative for Germany party and a judge in Berlin, was also charged Tuesday.

The group apparently promised to give the justice portfolio to the former member of parliament if the coup succeeds.

Suspected members include a number of former and current soldiers in the German army, including an active Special Forces soldier.