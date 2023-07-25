Angela Merkel’s successor flirts with the far-right AfD

If in Spain the government plan between the center-right of the Popolari and the radical right of Vox seems to vanish, in Germany, Angela Merkel’s great party flirts with the extreme right. Indeed, the new leader of the CDU has opened up the possibility of an alliance with Alternative fur Deutschland. Except then retract after the chaos created by its release.

To the cameras of Zdf, Friedrich Merz stated that where the sovereigns of the AfD snatch the election of a mayor or district administrator “it is natural that we must understand which paths to identify to ensure that we can work together”. As il Foglio points out, Merz was not talking about a case study: just a few weeks ago in the district of Sonneberg, in eastern Thuringia, the AfD candidate, Robert Sesselmann, prevailed with 52.8 percent over that of the Cdu, Jürgen Köpper, stuck at 47.2 despite the transversal support of the other democratic formations.

As Repubblica explains, “in words, the ban on collaborating with the Afd at the regional, federal and European level remains, “but we must recognize the result of democratic elections”. Merz goes even further. And he maintains that he considers a possible ban on the AfD, proposed by some exponents of the same Cdu, “wrong”. The AFD has been under observation by the secret services for years on suspicion of anti-democratic activities”.

Therefore, Il Foglio underlines, “Merz was clear: we must respect the popular vote, and the local assemblies must find a way to administer the city or the district. Open up the sky. The leaders of the party, especially those of the western regions, including the separated brothers of the Bavarian CSU, have opened fire on the lawyer guilty of having cracked the dam built by Merkel precisely against the sovereign formation “. Merz then backtracked but the issue now exists and seems to have been further cleared through customs.

