Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz injured himself on a run on Saturday, German newspapers reported. He has canceled all of his Sunday meetings because of the accident.

Scholz, 65, was due to visit the town of Heringen to pay his respects to his party mates by Michael Roth 25 years of union day sky.

The Chancellor’s spokesman described the injury as minor.

“He fell while running and bruised his face. Haaveri will not affect the upcoming week’s meetings,” the spokesman told Saksalaislehti For Bild.

According to Bild, Scholz has no scheduled meetings on Monday, but on Tuesday he will represent at a car event in Munich.

Bild says that running is one of Scholz’s favorite hobbies.

The Chancellor has said on the website of the German Social Democratic Party that his wife’s enthusiasm for sports Britta Ernst’s thanks to. The couple met in the mid-1980s and have been married since 1998.