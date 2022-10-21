On Thursday, it was reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would support the partial sale of the Port of Hamburg to the Chinese Cosco. A spokesman for Scholz said on Friday that Scholz will travel to China in early November.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China for a visit at the beginning of November, his spokesperson told the Reuters news agency on Friday.

Scholz himself said that a delegation consisting of leaders from the business world is traveling with him. According to the Chancellor, the visit has been planned for a long time.

Also the president of France Emmanuel Macron there is a quantity Politico magazine will travel to China in November. Scholz did not comment on Friday whether he will travel together with Macron.

European according to the background paper seen by HS, the union has instructed its member states to stay in the EU’s unified line with regard to China.

EU member states should refrain from “uncoordinated and individual” initiatives towards China, which could weaken the EU’s unified China line.

Scholz has also received criticism in his home country for his plans to sell a significant share of the port of Hamburg to the Chinese.

German media reported on Thursday that Scholz supports an agreement in which the Chinese transport company Cosco would buy a large share of the port’s container terminal. The port of Hamburg is one of the largest in Europe.

Scholz is reportedly on different lines with several key ministries. According to the media, the six ministries that evaluated the deal have all opposed it.

The plan has been criticized Deutsche Wellen according to both the government partners of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the liberal party FDP, as well as the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU).

The plans to sell the port have aroused special concern due to the fact that Germany is currently trying to get rid of excessive dependence on Russia. Critics fear a repeat of the same mistake with China.