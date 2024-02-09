Saturday, February 10, 2024
Germany | Chancellor Scholz met his double in the USA

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Germany | Chancellor Scholz met his double in the USA

“It's great to meet your Doppelgänger again,” Scholz joked.

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently on a visit to Washington to discuss very important issues, but there was also a lighter encounter on the trip.

Scholz has a “double being” in Washington, numerous German media reported Der Spiegel. Federal chancellor and democratic senator Chris Coons are remarkably similar.

Scholz published a picture of the encounter on the messaging service X.

“Awesome to meet his Doppelgänger again,” Scholz wrote in connection with the photo. The men have met before.

Doppelgänger means double being. The German word is also often used in English.

Scholz's The most important part of the trip to Washington is Friday's meeting with the president Joe Biden with. The agenda includes aid to Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit and the situation in the Middle East.

