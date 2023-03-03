Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | Chancellor Scholz meets President Biden in Washington

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Germany | Chancellor Scholz meets President Biden in Washington

The leaders discuss, among other things, supporting Ukraine. According to Scholz, security guarantees have been discussed with Ukraine.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington today and meet the President of the United States Joe Biden.

The leaders are supposed to discuss, among other things, the war in Ukraine, the support granted to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. The climate aid package favoring the US domestic market, which has raised concerns in Europe, may also come up in the discussion.

Scholz last visited the White House in early February 2022, shortly before the start of the Russian war of aggression.

Germany has increased its support for Ukraine recently and announced, for example, the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Scholz gave a speech in the German parliament, where he said that Germany and its allies will negotiate with Ukraine discussions about security guarantees thinking of the future. According to Scholz, the security guarantees include the assumption that Ukraine will successfully defend itself in the war.

See also  Hockey The melting of the Czech Republic began with the stupid trick of the first star - Canada progressed to Finland's final opponent with a really dull reading

The US newspaper Wall Street Journal wrote last week that Germany, France and Britain see the rapprochement between Ukraine and the military alliance NATO as a way to encourage Ukraine to negotiate peace with Russia.

However, Scholz said in his speech on Thursday that there is no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently ready to negotiate a just peace.

#Germany #Chancellor #Scholz #meets #President #Biden #Washington

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Florida proposes death penalty for child molesters

Florida proposes death penalty for child molesters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result