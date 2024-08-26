Germany | Chancellor Scholz: Germany must tighten gun laws

Germany|Scholz promised to tighten Germany’s gun laws and crack down on illegal immigration.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz was visiting the city of Solingen in western Germany on Monday, where a knife attack took place on Friday.

“We now have to tighten gun legislation. Especially when it comes to using knives. I believe this will happen very quickly,” he said during his visit.

According to Scholz, Germany must do everything possible to return and deport those people who cannot or must not stay in the country.

Knife strike happened in the festival area. A 56-year-old and a 67-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman died in the attack, and several people were also wounded.

The police said on Sunday that the arrested suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian man, has confessed his involvement in the events. The act is being investigated as a crime of terrorism.

German magazines Bildin and Spiegel’s according to which the suspect has arrived in Germany in December 2022. He has been granted asylum, the kind often granted to those fleeing war-torn Syria.

He has not been among the extremists monitored by the security services.

The extremist organization Isis announced on Saturday that it was behind the attack. The authorities have not received confirmation of ISIS’ claim.