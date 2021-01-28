Until the pandemic, and for years, Germany was the European Union (EU) country most reluctant to loosen fiscal accounts. Along with other northern European states, They reproached those of the southern Mediterranean for being careless with budgetary rigor, wasteful and not very thrifty.

But the coronavirus is devastating more than one dogma and now Berlin is warning that it is necessary to put a brake on the limits of indebtedness if the economy and the social fabric that nourishes it is to be sustained.

The announcement came without anesthesia by the head of the Foreign Ministry, Helge Braun, who anticipated that his country – the locomotive of the EU – wants to permanently suspend the debt brake rule to promote recovery after the pandemic.

The crisis caused by the coronavirus led Germany to modify its economic approach. (DPA)

“The debt brake will not be met in the coming years, even with otherwise strict spending discipline,” said Braun, one of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top aides, in an article published in the business daily Handelsblatt, the main one from Germany.

The permanent waiver of this mechanism is a “strategic decision for economic recovery” and provides a “reliable framework for investments”added.

The debt brake rule, inscribed in the German Constitution since 2009, prohibits the federal government from borrowing more than 0.35% of its GDP. However, in exceptional circumstances, the government may ask Congress for permission to exceed this threshold.

This is what happened in June, when the country launched a package of aid of 130,000 million euros for future investments and to boost consumption, bypassing the debt brake rule after years of strict budgetary discipline.

But Braun was not the only one to raise the issue, which underscores the idea of ​​a shared strategy in a country that has always opposed such heterodoxy. Also the Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz, was open yesterday to the idea when commenting on the “interesting article” published by his colleague.

Scholz said: “Apart from many advantages, this proposal involves a lot of legislative work, for which a broad consensus between parties is necessary.”

“To achieve rapid recovery and a reliable framework for investments, it makes sense to stabilize social security contributions until the end of 2023 and also do without tax increases ”, wrote Braun in the Handelsblatt, who clarified that the modification of the law must indicate a clear date to return to comply with the rule of Debt.

Berlin’s decision always sets a precedent. The last time was in June of last year when Germany, in alliance with France and after the insistent demands of Italy (the three largest industrial economies of the bloc), pressed for Brussels to approve an aid plan worth 2.94 billion euros, which implies a virtual mutualisation of debts to which those of northern Europe always refused.

How do you pay? On the one hand, the European Central Bank has the prerogative to create money to buy bonds (of public debt but also of companies that are listed on the Stock Exchange). On the other, a part is monetized (up to a third) and the rest is returned but with very low rates.

Distributed country by country, these loans (largely non-repayable) will make it possible to sustain the economies hit like never before by Covid. Italy, for example, has at its disposal 310,000 million euros in loans and subsidies.

This is the way in which the countries with the most backs face the crisis. At the start of Joe Biden’s administration, the US approved a US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus program.

Everything happens when the IMF comes to report that the global public debt relative to GDP stood at 98% at the end of 2020, at levels not seen since the Second War. In 2019 it was 84%.

“I think it is appropriate to recognize that circumstances have changed so it justifies rethinking the rules and fiscal frameworks, ”said Vitor Gaspar, director of the Department of Fiscal Affairs, when presenting the report. The idea is that if the pandemic is not controlled, the risks to the economy and fiscal sustainability will be even greater.