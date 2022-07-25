Russian state-owned Gazprom announced this Monday (25) a further reduction in the supply of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline, to 33 million cubic meters per day, starting next Wednesday, due to the need to stop another turbine due to the its technical status.

“As of 7 am Moscow time, the daily productivity of the Portovaya pumping station will be 33 million cubic meters per day,” the company said on its Telegram channel.

Gazprom linked this new reduction to the technical condition of a turbine after the deadline for a new capital repair, as stipulated by the technical standards.

Russia currently supplies just 40% of usual gas standards, pending the return of one of its Siemens turbines, which was blocked in Canada due to sanctions over the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, according to Moscow, and is currently on its way.

The announcement of the cut in Russian gas supplies, according to the German government, has no “technical reasons”, after learning of Gazprom’s decision.

“We took note of the announcement. We are monitoring the situation very closely in close contact with the Federal Network Agency and the gas crisis team,” said a statement from the German Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection.

“According to our information, there are no technical reasons for a reduction in shipments,” the ministry’s note added.

“The sanctions release requirements for the delivery of the turbine in question have been met. Canada has granted the exemption required by Canadian law. According to EU sanctions law, no exemption is required,” the note explains, in connection with the device delivered to Gazprom to operate the Nord Stream pipeline.

The process has been hampered by demands from Gazprom, which claims that the documentation provided by Canada and Germany does not eliminate the risks linked to the sanctions and “raises additional questions”, in particular, those related to the future repair of other turbines.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced its gas supply capacity by 33% to 67 million cubic meters per day, also due to the need to stop a turbine for repairs, and in July it stopped pumping for “planned maintenance”.

After a ten-day break that ended on July 21, Nord Stream has resumed operation at 40% capacity, which will be halved from Wednesday.