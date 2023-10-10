Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/10/2023 – 14:34

Police arrest members of the Reichsbürger group who were allegedly planning a coup d’état, attacks on the energy sector and kidnapping of the German Minister of Health. Raids were carried out simultaneously in six states across the country. German prosecutors reported this Tuesday (10/10) that police carried out a series of raids in several states across the country due to a plan to carry out attacks with explosives in the energy supply sector of Germany, in addition to the kidnapping of the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach.

The suspects are linked to the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the German Empire) movement, whose members are accused of conspiring to overthrow the German political system and install a new government.

The raids took place simultaneously in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Thuringia, Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, a 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested. He is suspected of having spied on the operation of high voltage lines, while the woman is said to have operated several messaging app groups through which other supporters are said to have been recruited. She would also have created a document with instructions for manufacturing explosives.

Additionally, the Koblenz Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Criminal Police Department of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate are investigating a 53-year-old woman who allegedly knew about the extremists’ plans but did not report them.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office, a 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having a “regional leadership role” in the group, either in the alleged planned attacks on energy supplies or in a planned “ constituent meeting” after the formation of a “new government”.

Armaments in Croatia

A 61-year-old man, arrested in Hesse, reportedly attended group meetings and agreed to work on Lauterbach’s kidnapping. He also reportedly offered his garage to temporarily store weapons.

This same man was supposed to be part of a delegation that, after carrying out the attack on the energy sector, would travel by ship across the Baltic Sea to Russian waters. The group’s idea was to negotiate a “collaboration” with Russian state authorities and acquire military equipment.

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that a suspect arrested in the town of Wolfratshausen, south of the Bavarian capital, had also agreed to participate in the kidnapping of the Health Minister and to obtain firearms in Croatia for this purpose.

In the state of Baden-Württemberg, in the south of Germany, police officers detained a person suspected of having provided the Reichsbürger with a server that would work to spread conspiracy theories. He would also have participated in the administration of a closed messaging application group.

Minister thanks

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach expressed gratitude on platform X (formerly Twitter).

“I thank the investigators, to whom I probably owe my life,” he wrote.

Prosecutors linked the individuals arrested this Tuesday to the United Patriots subgroup, part of the Reichsbürger movement, which had previously planned a coup d’état and also a new Constitution based on the German Empire of 1871.

Five alleged members of this subgroup have been sub judice since May. The Higher Regional Court of Koblenz accused four men and one woman of planning a coup and intending to kill the Minister of Health.

What is the Reichsbürger group

Members of the Reichsbürger movement deny the existence of post-war democratic Germany and believe that the current state is nothing more than an administrative construction still occupied by the Western powers – the USA, the United Kingdom and France. For them, the borders of the German Empire until 1937 were valid.

The self-proclaimed “Reichsbürger”, which translates as “Citizens of the German Empire” – founded in 1871 – make up several small groups and individuals, located mainly in the states of Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria.

The members do not accept the legality of German government authorities, refuse to pay taxes and print their own passports and driver’s licenses. They also produce t-shirts and flags for advertising purposes.

They also disregard the fact that such activity is illegal, without recognition from the German authorities. On their websites, they proudly announce their intention to “continue the fight against the Federal Republic of Germany”.

gb (AFP, dpa, ots)