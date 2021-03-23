Germany backtracks on the lifting of restrictions due to the pandemic and faces a Easter week atypical, with a country that will almost close, due to the rise in infections confirmed this Tuesday, after a difficult agreement between the Government and regions, full of controversies,

The official figures this Tuesday supported the supporters of the new confinement – whose most visible part will be an Easter holiday with mobility very limited and discouraged and restricted personal contacts – when it was confirmed that the incidence of covid exceeds 100 weekly cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology found that the trend is confirmed with 108.1 new infections, little more than the previous day but consolidating an escalation that is feared exponentially in the coming weeks.

New restrictions apply the de-escalation brake, a letter that they already agreed to be saved in case the situation deteriorated the Government and the federated states before the marathon meeting on Monday whose results announced at dawn revealed tensions and marked differences.

During the hours of videoconference between the Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the prime ministers of the German regions, the marked differences in criteria and strategy became apparent, for example, between northern states, less supportive of more restriction, and others such as Bavaria, decidedly betting on the closure of public life to stop the advance of the third wave.

“We are staying home”

The minister in the German Chancellery, Helge Braun, summed up in statements to the Ntv news channel that the government’s objective is to apply more than ever the principle of “we stay at home” to have “a good summer.”

Holy Week is now viewed as a period in which “do not spend resources now”, explained Braun, to be able to face the summer with less pressure and to be able to offer the Germans a de-escalation that seems more and more distant.

Angela Merkel, during a press conference in Berlin. Photo: EFE

This means that from Thursday to Easter Monday it is declared in a general and exceptional way that there will be a period of “rest” and that almost will only open to the public on Saturday the food trade.

Braun added that the desire is to allow for the summer “as much freedom as possible”, so traveling for tourism at Easter would make it difficult.

He recalled that last year, after a Holy Week in the midst of a public life hiatus, it was possible to start the summer with very low figures contagion and a relatively normal movement, which is also to be achieved this summer, he said.

Tests and vaccinations

For it, further testing it constitutes an additional instrument, but the key, he added, are vaccines; in Germany the vaccination campaign is progressing to a rhythm less than desired As of today, only 3,345,235 people have received the two doses of the vaccine, 4.0% of the population, and 7,523,137 (9.0%), at least one.

A not minor issue in the debate on Monday prior to the announcement of the reversal was that of possible vacations on the island of Mallorca (Spain), the preferred holiday destination of the Germans, after several federal states regretted that it was going to give the paradox that you can travel to the Spanish island but not to the Baltic Sea coast, for example.

Low shutters in Munich, Germany. Photo: AP

The federal government and the regions decided that all travelers will be forced to take a negative PCR test when arriving in the country from anywhere in the world, even if it is not considered a risk area.

The demand towards Mallorca soared after the German authorities take out the Balearic Islands (eastern Spain) from the list of risk areas, which eliminated the obligation to present a PCR and keep quarantine; now there will be a “general obligation” to perform a test, a measure that replaces the previous system, in which only the risk areas involved testing and quarantine.

“We discourage all travel”

“We advise against all trips abroad, in general all trips that are not strictly necessary,” Merkel said when explaining the decisions of the long summit, which can now be translated into specific decisions in each region.

For Easter they want only food places to work. Photo: AP

Among the frustration and discontent that were perceived when the decisions on Monday were known were those of the representatives of the Catholic and Evangelical Churches, the majority in the country, who received with surprise the recommendation that the religious services of Holy Week be preferably virtual and not in person.

“Easter is the most important holiday for us, religious services are not an accessory,” said the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, who demanded a treatment like that allowed at Christmas when, he added, “we show how we can celebrate Mass with caution. ”

EFE