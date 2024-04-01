Germany, smoking a joint in public is no longer a crime. The cultivation of seedlings is also permitted

Epochal turning point for the Germanythe law for the recreational use of cannabis in public places. Allowed a maximum of 25 grams of dried drug. After Malta in 2021 and Luxembourg last year, Germany is from today the largest country in the EU to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, with a reform that has raised as many expectations as fears. TO midnightthe time of the first “legal” joints, different hundreds of people they celebrated the change in the law in front of the Brandenburg Gatein the heart of Berlinas an AFP journalist reported.

Green light also for home cultivation of a maximum of 50 grams and three plants per adult. However, you will have to wait another three months before you can legally purchase the drug through a “Cannabis Social Club“. These non-profit associations will be able to sell to their members a maximum of 25 grams per day and no more than 50 grams per month.