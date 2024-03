Russian citizen votes for president in Moscow | Photo: EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Germany stated this Sunday (17) that the presidential “pseudo-elections” in Russia lack the characteristics of democratic elections and that the vote in the occupied Ukrainian territories is not valid.

“The pseudo-elections in Russia are neither free nor fair, the result does not surprise anyone,” wrote the German Foreign Ministry on its account on the social network X, in which it assumes that the current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will be elected to a fifth term.

“Putin's government is authoritarian, based on censorship, repression and violence”, added the German diplomat, who also stressed that the elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void and another violation of international law.

In Berlin, a large protest took place today near the Russian embassy, ​​in which around 800 people participated, shouting “Victory for Ukraine” and “Free Russia”, in addition to displaying an inflatable doll of Putin bathed in blood.

At the same time, around noon, around 2,000 Russians formed a long line in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, including the widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to support the “Noon Against Putin” protest campaign.

This campaign is an initiative of exiled liberal politician Maxim Reznik, who described the elections as a “special electoral operation” to show unity against Putin, in a no-election election, as the other candidates are linked to the Kremlin.

The campaign was supported by Navalny himself before he died in prison last February. “Noon Against Putin” organizers give participants several options, from boycotting the vote to canceling the vote or voting against Putin.