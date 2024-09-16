German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The German government has called on the Venezuelan regime to respect human rights and release all political prisoners currently serving arbitrary sentences in the country.

The appeal was made on Monday (16) by the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Kathrin Deschauer, during a press conference in the capital of the European country, Berlin. The German position comes hours after the arrest of two Spanish citizens, three Americans and one from the Czech Republic, accused of involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“Germany is following the situation closely and we are concerned,” Deschauer said. She stressed that the German government’s position is clear: “We demand the release of all political prisoners and all those arbitrarily detained. Venezuelan security forces must respect human rights,” she stressed. The German government has also joined other European nations in recently issuing warnings to their citizens about security in Venezuela.

Regarding German citizens still in Venezuelan territory, the German Foreign Ministry has reinforced the recommendation to avoid large gatherings and protests. In addition, a specific warning has been issued for Germans not to travel to areas close to the country’s borders with Brazil and Colombia, due to the increase in crime and instability in these regions.

The growing political repression in Venezuela has drawn the attention of European governments, which have expressed concern about human rights violations in the country.

Other European countries have also expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Venezuela. On Sunday, the French government issued a statement recommending that its citizens avoid traveling to the South American country except in cases of extreme necessity. For those already in Venezuela, the warning is clear: avoid any type of demonstration or event of a political nature.