Economist Cordes: The West must quickly begin negotiations with the Russian Federation

Representatives of Western countries must quickly begin negotiations with the Russian Federation on Ukraine, otherwise the world may find itself in a very difficult situation. About it in an interview German economist and Chairman of the Eastern Economic Committee of Germany Eckhard Cordes told the YouTube channel Die Weltwoche.

“I hope that the Western side will have an epiphany about the need for negotiations. But right now I don’t see any signs of a predisposition to do that. I think that could put us in a very difficult situation because of that,” Cordes said, adding that the start of negotiations between Russia and the West would guarantee stability for the entire world.

Earlier, former British Ambassador to Russia Anthony Brenton agreed with the words of British politician Nigel Farage, who said that the conflict in Ukraine was started by the West. Brenton said Western diplomats, including former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, had warned that NATO’s eastward expansion would be disastrous, and Ukraine’s membership of the alliance was seen by Russia as the “brightest of red lines.”