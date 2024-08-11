German Chancellor Scholz calls on Israeli authorities to achieve a speedy ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, German cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said, as quoted by TASS.

During the telephone conversation, Scholz also assured the Israeli prime minister that the German authorities “strongly condemn” the threats of Iran and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah against Israel. Against this background, Germany fears an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

In view of this, Scholz called on the Israeli authorities to “reduce tensions” in the region and finalize the deal on the release of all hostages and the declaration of a ceasefire. According to the German Chancellor, many of Israel’s military goals in the fight against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas have now been achieved. Ending the war, according to him, would be a “decisive step” towards regional de-escalation.

Earlier, the authorities of three other countries – the United States, Egypt and Qatar – called on Israel and Hamas to return to the negotiating table in the near future. The joint statement said that all parties to the conflict need to resume discussions on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. A new round of talks, according to diplomats, would help resolve the issue of handing over the hostages.