FAZ: Germany called on France and Britain to cooperate on nuclear deterrence

The German government is pushing for expanded cooperation with France and Britain on nuclear deterrence following statements by former US President Donald Trump that if he is re-elected, Washington will not protect European NATO allies. With this appeal in an article for the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) spoke German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

“As long as there are nuclear weapons in the world, Europe will also have to maintain a nuclear deterrent so as not to be left defenseless against blackmail by authoritarian states,” he wrote, adding that Trump’s words “should be understood as a call for further rethinking of this element of European security under the auspices of NATO “

In January 2024, Trump spoke about good relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the former American leader, “it's good to get along with people who have powerful nuclear weapons.”