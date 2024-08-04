Megaupload Founder Schmitz: War in the Middle East Will Be the End of Israel

German-Finnish entrepreneur, founder of file-sharing sites Megaupload and Mega Kim Schmitz, known as Kim Dotcom, said that a war in the Middle East would be the end of Israel. He said this wrote in the social network X.

“A just peace is Israel’s only hope. War will be the end of Israel,” he said.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post (JP) reported that Iran plans to attack Israel on August 12-13, the holy day of the Jewish people’s catastrophe. The attack will be carried out jointly with the Hezbollah movement. It is said that Western intelligence has evidence that the attack will take place on the day of mourning.

On the night of August 4, armed formations of the Shiite militia Hezbollah launched a massive missile attack on Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee.