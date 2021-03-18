The German Government has again urged people not to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary and said the Airlines are increasing the number off flights to Mallorca at Easter to make money.

“I can only repeat the appeal to people not to go on holiday,” said Executive Deputy Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer. “Non-essential travel, including tourism will increase the number of contacts people have, so it would be better not to travel. As for expanding the offer of flights to Mallorca, those are business decisions, “she added, and reiterated her call to give up non-essential travel.

“The absence of a travel alert is not an invitation to travel, “said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Adebahr on Monday, but acknowledged that it was a personal decision.

When the Robert Koch Institute of virology updated Germany’s coronavirus risk list on Friday, the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja and Murcia were removed.

“The listing or exclusion of risk areas, including tourist regions, depends on the accumulated incidence rate in those places, “said Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert, who has appealed to German nationals several times, not to travel unless it’s essential.

Demand for flights to Mallorca went through the roof as soon as the Balearic Islands was removed from Germany’s coronavirus risk list.