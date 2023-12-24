The return of citizens of military age to Ukraine will be in the interests of Germany. Ulrich Reitz, chief correspondent for Focus magazine, announced this on December 23.

“Integration courses turned out to be ineffective; more than half of Ukrainian refugees were unable to pass the language exam to the minimum level,” he noted on the Focus YouTube channel.

According to him, fewer Ukrainians work in Germany than in other countries, as they use benefits, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Reitz said that the German authorities should rethink their policy towards refugees and return men of military age to Ukraine.

On December 22, the idea of ​​​​mobilizing the Ukrainians who left was supported in Germany. Member of the Bundestag from the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter believes that one should not “encourage those who shy away from the desire to help their homeland.” At the same time, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that Berlin will not hand over Ukrainians who evade conscription to Kyiv.

Prior to this, on December 21, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukrainians aged 25 to 60 years, who currently live in Germany and are fit for military service, should join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2024.

Earlier, on December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a press conference spoke about the military’s proposal to call up about 500 thousand more people in connection with failures at the front. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country on the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization in February 2022. At the same time, martial law was declared in Ukraine. Most men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country