German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called for “clear recommendations” for people under the age of 60 or 70, on whether or not a fourth dose of vaccination against the virus is recommended for them and in which cases it is recommended.
“Of course younger people are also trying to figure out what to do now,” Lauterbach said on Sunday. We currently need clear recommendations for all age groups.”
He continued, “We don’t have to just say what people over 70 should do… We should have a response for 40-year-olds as well… There is a need for a message for every age group.”
He stressed the need to have clear messages also for people younger than 60, when vaccines modified to confront the Omicron strain are available at the latest.
It is noteworthy that the Standing Committee on Immunizations currently recommends giving a fourth dose of vaccine to people over the age of 70 only, as well as to people who fall within the groups most at risk.
