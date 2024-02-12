Berlin (agencies)

Yesterday, the German Foreign Ministry called again to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and allow more humanitarian aid to cross.

A ministry spokesman said in a regular press conference in Berlin, “The German government is very concerned about the conditions in Rafah Governorate, where more than a million people live in a confined space.”

He reiterated the statement of Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, last weekend, about demanding that the Israeli army provide “effective protection” for civilians before starting an operation to storm the city.

The spokesman called for allowing more humanitarian aid to pass through to civilians in the Gaza Strip, indicating that effective protection for civilians must be provided, and food supplies must also be provided effectively.

He expressed the Ministry's rejection of any attempts to forcefully displace Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip, explaining that the Israeli army is required to provide effective protection for civilians, where they live.