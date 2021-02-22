Today, Monday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on rich countries to donate part of the quantities of Corona vaccines that they have to poor countries.

During a joint press conference held hypothetically with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Steinmeier said, “This is not an easy thing, but it is the issue of humanity and the issue of our subjective standards by which we are measured.”

The former German foreign minister added, “vaccine doses will become a rare commodity everywhere in the coming weeks and months, and the sooner we in Germany and Europe prepare to donate a small amount of these vaccines that we have guaranteed access to, the faster we can contain the infection.”

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German President

Steinmeier said he believed that international cooperation convincingly in vaccinations, tests and drugs, and how this happened, is “a critical test of international solidarity.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged rich countries, over the past few days, to provide 4 to 5% of the quantities of Corona vaccines to poor countries as soon as possible.

Governments are now consulting on the quantity and the timetable, Steinmeier said.

For his part, Tedros said, regarding the huge funding promises made by the G7 at their summit last Friday, that giving money is a good thing. But if rich countries empty the market with their vaccine purchases, that won’t work.

He added that because of such practices, some purchases of the vaccine were canceled, which had been pledged to sell to the “Kovacs” initiative, which the organization participates in managing to ensure the provision of vaccines to all countries of the world.

“I appeal to high-income countries: when you go to manufacturers to buy more vaccines, be sure that this does not undermine Kovacs,” Tedros said.