Berlin (agencies)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for an urgent humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, to deliver aid to the Palestinians there. The German Minister considered, in press statements yesterday, that “an urgent humanitarian truce is necessary to alleviate the severity of the situation in Gaza, and reduce the enormous suffering of children in particular, in addition to releasing the hostages in the Strip.”

Birbock said: “Israel cannot live in a safe atmosphere unless the Palestinians live a safe and dignified life,” stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In this context, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg affirmed yesterday Vienna’s opposition to the displacement of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip, stressing that “the two-state solution is the only guarantee for living in peace and security.”

The Austrian Radio and Television Corporation quoted Schallenberg as saying: “The two-state solution also guarantees the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East.” Schallenberg called for “the release of the prisoners and for reaching longer-term humanitarian truce periods due to the tragic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed that “Austria, like the rest of the European Union countries, opposes the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.”