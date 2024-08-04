Brandenburg Prime Minister Woidke calls for ending conflict in Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the federal state of Brandenburg in Germany, Dietmar Woidke, spoke in favor of a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. His words leads Tagesspiegel edition.

He stressed during a speech at an election event of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) that the situation must be resolved as quickly as possible through diplomatic means.

“There has been a war in Europe for two and a half years. And I expect the German government to make all possible diplomatic efforts faster,” the politician said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky called the end of the armed conflict Ukraine’s main need. According to him, this must be done on fair terms and as soon as possible.