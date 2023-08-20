Bild columnist Repke: there are only bad outcomes of the conflict for Ukraine

For Ukraine, there are only two unfavorable options for the outcome of the conflict, said Julian Repke, a columnist for the German Bild. He wrote about this on the social network Twitter, which is now called X.

The journalist referred to the analysis carried out by the deputy editor-in-chief of the publication Paul Ronzheimer. “It shows what a devastating situation the Ukrainian government is in, that in reality there are only bad options, and that the West bears a lot of responsibility for this situation,” the observer emphasized.

He pointed out that one of the options for the development of events could be a second counter-offensive of Ukraine in 2024. This is possible only if the West continues to finance it, he specified. He called Russia’s counteroffensive the most “terrible” scenario for Kyiv.

Earlier, British military analyst Sean Bell suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could end with the signing of a peace agreement.