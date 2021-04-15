The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is being implemented in accordance with European Union (EU) legislation and does not increase energy dependence on Russia, according to published on Thursday, April 15, message Eastern Committee of the German Economy (WKNE, OAOEV).

“The United States should understand that Nord Stream 2 is being implemented in the EU in accordance with the current legal regulations and that external intervention in the form of extraterritorial sanctions undermines the sovereignty of Germany and the EU, and also harms international law,” the words of the chairman of the committee are quoted in the text Oliver Hermes.

It is also noted that Washington continues to implement its own energy projects with Russia, but at the same time they threaten with EU sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 will become an additional source of gas supplies and will help increase supply and stabilize prices, Hermes emphasized.

Earlier Thursday, former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel noted that the original reason for the Nord Stream 2 project is Europe’s “sovereign decision” to liberalize its own energy market. US attempts to interfere with the construction of the pipeline are interference in EU affairs, he added.

On April 9, German Ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, said that sanctions against Russia because of Nord Stream 2 are necessary, but they must be administered in a metered fashion in order to remain effective. She noted that such restrictions remain the most effective tool in international diplomacy.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the United States not to create illegal obstacles to the implementation of the construction of Nord Stream 2.

On April 7, Politico, citing sources, reported that the US Department of Justice had approved two packages of sanctions against the pipeline. It was noted that the final decision on this initiative has not yet been made.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. Poland, the Baltic States, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.