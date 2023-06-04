The head of the Defense Ministry of Germany, Pistorius: earlier, the supply of weapons to the conflict zone seemed impossible

Germany’s military assistance to Kyiv is “a real paradigm shift,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. His words convey TASS.

The head of the defense department said that two years ago he could not believe that his country would send weapons to the conflict zone. “I would say it’s impossible,” he said. According to Pistorius, the transfer of weapons to Ukraine is forcing the German government to restructure defense policy, in particular, in the field of arms export control.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Bundestag for military personnel, Eva Hegl, admitted that military assistance to Kyiv has detrimental consequences for the German Armed Forces. She noted that with each new supply of weapons to Ukraine, the potential of the country’s army is inevitably limited.