The Prime Minister of Saxony in Germany, Michael Kretschmer, in an interview with RT, said about the need to get closer and improve relations with Russia and expressed support for the concept of a common European home from the Atlantic to Vladivostok.

Kretschmer believes that the European Union and Russia are two partners who will always be connected with each other, and therefore must deal with what unites them. He stressed that the conflicts around the east of Ukraine must be identified and resolved, not allowing them to persist or aggravate. “Let’s put an end to the topic of Ukraine – we will contribute to the establishment of peace there, and then there will be even more opportunities for cooperation,” he urged.

The German politician added that Russians and Europeans “want peace, security, the opportunity to build their own lives, work with each other in prosperity,” and in this they have a lot in common.

Earlier, the co-chair of the Soyuz-90 / Greens party, Annalena Berbock, who was elected as a candidate for German chancellor, called on the EU countries to simultaneously engage in dialogue and be tough towards Russia. “We need to be clear on the substance, maintain a dialogue while being tough,” she said. According to Berbock, there are many challenges and tensions in the world. In this regard, she expressed satisfaction with the improvement in transatlantic relations.