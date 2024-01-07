German Foreign Minister Baerbock called on Israel to reduce the intensity of the operation in Gaza

Israel needs to reduce the level of hostilities in the Palestinian enclave and expand its ability to deliver aid there, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Writes about this TASS.

As the diplomat clarified, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worsening. “The suffering of so many innocent people cannot continue like this. We need a less intensive operation,” she said.

The German Foreign Minister added that little humanitarian aid is reaching the enclave. According to the politician, an important step in resolving the issue could be the opening of the Rafah checkpoint and the Kerem Shalom checkpoint. “However, the way these border crossings operate now turns them into bottlenecks. This cannot continue,” she said.

Earlier it became known that the European Commission (EC) will allocate 125 million euros in 2024 for humanitarian aid to Palestine.