The unwinding of the US sanctions spiral towards Russia is counterproductive and leads to a dead end. This is stated in the statement of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce. TASS…

It is noted that the new sanctions, like the previous ones, harm ordinary people and companies. The House believes that Moscow in economic, technological and political terms “will increasingly move away from the West and turn towards China.” “What is needed is not sanctions, but a political dialogue,” the statement said.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow’s response to the sanctions will be “inevitable” and tough.

The American administration indicated that Washington intends to continue to impose economically significant sanctions against Moscow in the event of an escalation of activities that harm the country.