In Germany, a number of representatives of the Green Party, FDP (Free Democratic Party), as well as the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) announced the need to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine and accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of excessive restraint. The newspaper wrote about this on January 6 Rheinische Post.

It is noted that some politicians openly advocated striking targets on Russian territory.

“The delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is long overdue,” Sarah Nanni, a security policy expert with the Soyuz 90/Greens faction, is quoted as saying by the publication.

In her opinion, the most effective defense against airstrikes by the Russian Armed Forces is Ukraine’s shelling of targets on Russian territory and in new regions of the Russian Federation. She said that passivity comes primarily from the chancellor and is not the general position of the government.

In turn, the head of the parliamentary defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), called on German politicians not to be afraid of “their own courage.” He believes the country should finally deliver the Taurus to “interrupt Russian supply lines.”

In addition, CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter expressed the opinion that insufficient military assistance to Kyiv allegedly “is de facto support for Russia.”

“Taurus is important because this system is effective and through it supply and command structures located far behind the front line can be destroyed,” says a member of the Bundestag.

As Kiesewetter pointed out, using missiles could destroy the Crimean bridge and thereby complicate the supply of Russian forces across the peninsula, forcing Russia to leave Crimea.

Earlier, on January 3, the head of the German Bundestag (Parliament) Committee for European Affairs Anton Hofreiter and the representative of the Christian Democratic Union on foreign policy Norbert Röttgen said that Ukraine needs to supply Taurus cruise missiles. According to him, Berlin has already done a lot for Kyiv in the field of air defense, but much more is needed.

The day before, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, appealed to the German authorities to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv as quickly as possible. She noted that otherwise, statements about long-term support for Ukraine will be just empty words. A similar demand was made by the Soyuz-90/Greens faction expert on security policy Sarah Nanni.

At the same time, retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov said that Russia is allegedly creating a powerful satellite constellation over Ukraine, which in the future will make it possible to intercept all Western missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, with the help of devices that record missile launches, the Russian army will be able to intercept HIMARS, ATACMS and Taurus missiles with high efficiency.

On November 27, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the West had not fulfilled its promises to Kyiv about the supply of weapons necessary to continue intensive operations. According to him, the Ukrainian army hoped to receive German Taurus after the Storm Shadow missiles, but Berlin never made a final decision on their supply.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.